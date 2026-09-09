Golden Arrows coach Dladla touts Zwane’s potential for Bafana call-up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Golden Arrows coach Pitso Dladla believes Nhlanhla Zwane has the potential to be selected for Bafana Bafana in future, adding that it is up to other players to show what they are capable of.

Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane only included Ronaldo Van Neel in his preliminary squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea.

Dladla, however, feels players such as Zwane and Ayanda Jiyane have what it takes to be part of Bafana in future. Jiyane is currently out with a muscle strain, while Zwane has been a reliable presence for Arrows during the early stages of the season with impressive performances.

“It is immensely pleasing to see [Van Neel] get the nod for the national team. To be honest, we have so many talented players here. We have Nhlanhla Gasa. You can clearly see his bright future, along with Philani Khumalo and Sabelo Sithole,” Dladla said.

There is a deep pool of talent at this club. As long as they perform consistently ... the sky is the limit — Pitso Dladla, Golden Arrows coach

“There is a deep pool of talent at this club. As long as they perform consistently and stay with ambitious players like Ayabulela Maxwele, Nhlanhla Zwane and Khulekani Shezi, who is currently one of the finest right-backs in the country, the sky is the limit. They must maintain high personal ambitions.”

Dladla also feels Jiyane would have been named in the preliminary squad had it not been for the injury he is nursing.

“Regarding Jiyane, it is deeply unfortunate that he sustained a quad injury alongside Ntandoyenkosi Mabaso, who has sidelined both of our primary central defenders.

“I firmly believe that if Jiyane were injury-free, he would have earned a national team call-up because last season he was comfortably one of the best centre-backs in the country.”

Meanwhile, after suffering their first defeat in the league when they lost 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns last week Sunday, Abafana Bes’thende will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they visit Siwelele at Free State Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move

Sowetan