Cardoso questions change of venue for Chippa game

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Mamelodi Sundowns will have a chance to go nine points clear in the league ahead of Orlando Pirates when they visit Chippa United at Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday at 5.30pm.

Masandawana are currently leading the log table with 19 points following their 3-0 victory over struggling Siwelele at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday.

They lead second placed Pirates, who have two games in hand, by six points, and a victory against Chippa will see them move nine points clear at the top of the table.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso was pleased with his side performance against Siwelele as he continued to rotate his players due to demanding schedule early in the season as they have already played seven matches.

As they shift their focus to the Chilli Boys, Cardoso was not pleased with the late change of venue from the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to Buffalo City.

“It’s very tricky for me because I’m highly criticised when I speak about things that I think will take the game to another level in SA,” he said.

By allowing this change of venue or not putting us on a venue where we can travel, we are not given the right conditions to prepare the match — Miguel Cardoso, Sundowns coach

“I don’t want to speak because people always say I speak about the opponents, about the other teams we play against, the other teams we fight for trophies. They always say I speak about the opponent.

“But I just want you to understand that we have a trip planned to fly, to play [in Gqeberha]. I just want you to understand that the change of venue clearly disrupts our preparations for the intercontinental cup.

“You know why? Because when the venue was changed, we cannot travel on the same day back and we cannot travel in the morning on the following day. We have only a flight because there were not seats available at 5pm in the afternoon.

“It means by allowing this change of venue or not putting us on a venue where we can travel, we are not given the right conditions to prepare the match, and you say ‘Yeah, but you still have six days’. Yeah but I had planned to give two days off to my players and then had four days of preparation for the Intercontinental [Al-Ahli Saudi at Loftus Versfeld Stadium].”

Despite being disappointed by the change of venue, Cardoso said they will do their best to make sure they get maximum points.

“We will do our best and we will fight with all we have and we will always be ready. The last memories we have there are good and I hope to find a beautiful pitch.

“I hope the pitch is good and we will play the best we can in the conditions we have.”

Fixtures

Friday: Stellenbosch v Sekhukhune, Athlone (7.30pm)

Saturday:

AmaZulu v Gallants, Princess Magogo (3pm);

Polokwane v Chiefs, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm);

Chippa v Sundowns, Buffalo City (5.30pm).

Sunday:

Milford v Bay, Sugar Ray Xulu (3pm);

Siwelele v Arrows, Free State (3pm);

Galaxy v Kruger, Solomon Mahlangu (5.30pm).

Caf Champions League first round second leg

Saturday: Pirates v La Cure Sylvester, Orlando (3pm)

Caf Confederation Cup

Sunday: Rukinzo v Durban, Stade Intwari (3pm)

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