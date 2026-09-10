Chiefs pull out all the stops to avoid another misstep after Fifa break

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Dillon Solomons of Kaizer Chiefs says his team are focused on maintaining momentum after the Fifa break. Picture:

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Kaizer Chiefs full-back Dillon Solomons has revealed they are being careful this season to ensure they do not lose their momentum after Fifa breaks, having struggled for consistency after almost every Fifa window last term.

Chiefs, who face Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, are unbeaten in their first five league games, with three wins and two draws.

Last season Amakhosi also started the season like a house on fire, winning four of their five opening league matches, before being thumped 3-1 by Sekhukhune at home when league action resumed after the first international window of the season last September.

“Last season we were in a similar position. With the first five games we were really good ... we were also unbeaten, and then after the break that’s when things went a bit south for us,” said Solomons.

“For us now is to come back from the upcoming Fifa break and try to keep this consistency. Seeing how we come back from the break is one thing I am looking forward to because that’s where we lost our way a bit last season.

“So it’s those little things that we need to focus on this season and that would put us in good stead going forward, because it’s always those moments where we go on breaks and come back to kind of lose our way. We really need to improve our consistency after these breaks.”

Solomons expects Rise and Shine to be a tough nut to crack, saying every other team that comes up against them steps up their level. Chiefs’ last game before the upcoming Fifa break is against Golden Arrows away on September 19.

“We are looking forward to the weekend. We know it’s not going to be an easy game in Polokwane, facing a very tough Polokwane side, but we know what we need to do. We are working well this week.

“You can’t take any team in the league for granted, especially when you are Kaizer Chiefs, because every team that faces us steps up their game. We know that every game is a fight.”

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