Safa to report death threats, harassment and intimidation to police before elective congress

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Danny Jordaan is going head-to-head with Sandile Zungu for the position of Safa president at the elective congress in Midrand. File picture:

The South African Football Association (Safa) will notify police after several delegates received death threats while others have been harassed and intimidated before the anticipated elective congress on Saturday in Midrand.

Incumbent Danny Jordaan goes head-to-head with businessman and AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu in what is the most closely contested election for the Safa presidency in recent memory.

In light of the alleged death threats, Safa said security will be tightened at the congress venue.

“Safa takes these threats very seriously, and the police will be notified accordingly,” Safa said on Friday night.

These threats and intimidation are an escalation after the calculated attempts to derail the elective congress and cast aspersions about the processes failed to achieve the desired objective — Safa

Security around the venue has been tightened after the threats were sent to the delegates.

“These threats and intimidation are an escalation after the calculated attempts to derail the elective congress and cast aspersions about the processes failed to achieve the desired objective.

“The elective congress will go ahead as scheduled after weeks of planning and preparation, and Safa will protect the right of its members to freely exercise their right to elect leaders of their choice.”

The elections will be held for the position of Safa president and the national executive committee, as well as the provincial office, and Safa has invited Fifa, Caf, Cosafa, Sascoc, sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie and legends of the game.

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