Asian champs Al-Ahli Saudi a proper test for Sundowns, says Williams

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Ronwen Williams says Sundowns are depending on their current form when they tackle Al-Ahli Saudi in their Intercontinental Cup match in Pretoria on Saturday. Picture:

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Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams says their Fifa Intercontinental Cup match against Al-Ahli Saudi at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday (3pm) will provide them with a stern test.

Sundowns, who have enjoyed an impressive start in the Betway Premiership and MTN8 competition will be looking to extend their form against the Saudi champions.

“We know it is going to be a very difficult game. I mean, they are back-to-back Asian champions, so our work will be cut out for us,” Williams told the club media department.

“If you look at their team, there are so many guys who were at the World Cup, [Merih Demiral] Turkey, [Roger Ibanez] Brazil, Ivan Toney [England], and Edouard Mendy, someone I know quite well having watched his career and seen him achieve many things with Senegal.

“So it will be good to finally face him as I have not had the opportunity to play against him. It’s a team with a lot of experienced, high-quality players.

“It’s going to be a good one, because if you look at our side, I think we have a number of players who were at the World Cup. We just need to prepare well.”

Al-Ahli booked their place in the second round of the competition after beating New Zealand side Auckland to set a date with the African champions

Sundowns earned their place in the annual tournament after winning the Caf Champions League last season, securing their spot among the six continental champions competing for the global title.

Al-Ahli booked their place in the second round of the competition after beating New Zealand side Auckland to set a date with the African champions.

Williams said they would be banking on their impressive run at home. “It’s obviously key and important to start the season on a positive note and we’ve done that. We’ve done extremely well in the league and the MTN8, where we are in the final,” he said.

“The big one to look out for now is the Intercontinental Cup against Al-Ahli, so the form we’ve been in hopefully will carry us on Saturday. It’s a home game for us and we know our record at home. Hopefully, that can help us to get the job done.”

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain await the team that wins the knockout rounds. The competition features a series of intercontinental play-offs between clubs from all confederations except Uefa, whose club receives a bye to the final.

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