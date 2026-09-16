León says Downs will hold their own against Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brayan Leon Muniz of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Betway Premiership match against Siwelele FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Story audio is generated using AI

Testament to their burgeoning international reputation, Mamelodi Sundowns have turned their attention to the Fifa Intercontinental clash against Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli on Saturday at Loftus.

One of the key players for Brazilians coach Miguel Cardoso is Colombian attacker Brayan León, who contributed five goals when they won the Champions League last season.

He scored 18 goals in 35 appearances for the club last season, and so far he has kissed the back of the net three times after nine outings with one assist.

Ahead of this clash, at what is expected to be a packed Loftus, León urged his teammates not to put themselves under pressure.

“Personally, I am feeling very relaxed about it. No pressure whatsoever,” he said in an interview published on Fifa’s website.

“That’s how you need to approach these types of games. We don’t need to put ourselves under any pressure. That feeling will come when we are a day away, or when we are on our way to the stadium.

“That’s the kind of pressure you want, that sparks and fires you up. When it’s a final, that’s how you have to approach it. As far as I am concerned, every game should be played with that same spark.

𝘾𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙃 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙏𝙄𝙉𝙀𝙉𝙏𝙎 🌍🏆



This is one you don't want to miss! Be there to feel the roar, share the moment and make the atmosphere one to remember 👆🔥



🎟️ Secure your seat now for just R80: https://t.co/wljd5ygPJA#Sundowns #NeverStopRising pic.twitter.com/QL2B6grk13 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 14, 2026

“You should feel pressure, but only in the run-up to the game. Without it, it’s very difficult to perform to the best of your ability.”

León said they must take the home ground advantage.

“Having the home advantage can only be a positive thing because that really spurs you on. For me, it doesn’t matter what game it is or who you are up against, when your fans are cheering you on, that’s worth more than anything. You have to give the fans credit for that as well. They are always cheering us on and making sure we know we’re not alone.”

Al Ahli comes to Pretoria with some proven players, such as Edouard Mendy, Merih Demiral, Francisco Trincão and Ivan Toney, in their squad.

“We know the calibre of players they have at their disposal, the strength in depth of their squad and the level and potential they possess.

“They are Asian champions and we are African champions. They will also be thinking about us as well.”

León was recruited to Sundowns by Cardoso, who helped the team win their second Champions League last season.

“The coach knows the African game like the back of his hand, as he has reached three Champions League finals. He came out second-best on two occasions, but third time was the charm.

“Give credit where it’s due for the work he has done. He is one of the best coaches on the continent. He knows the game inside out and knows what it takes to be successful.

We know the calibre of players they have at their disposal, the strength in depth of their squad and the level and potential they possess. — Brayan León

If Sundowns get through this round, they could face a Mexican outfit such as Toluca or the South American team that wins the Copa Libertadores, and León said that would be special.

León was speaking in an interview published on Fifa’s website.