Maku focused on helping Amajita win Cosafa, not in rush for a new team

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Lazola Maku is focused on leading the Amajita to victory in this year's Cosafa Cup. Picture:

Amajita captain Lazola Maku is not in a rush to get into a team in the Premiership as his immediate focus is helping the U20 national team defend the Cosafa Cup in Mozambique.

Maku was released by Betway Premiership side Siwelele at the end of last season and is a free agent. He went on trial and assessment with three clubs in Austria — SV Ried, Wacker Innsbruck and Rapid Vienna — where he hopes he will find a club after the tournament.

“At the moment, I’m focused on the U20 national team,” Maku said.

The team will be leaving for Mozambique on Thursday, where Maku is ready to play his role as a leader and said he would use his experience to help the new players adjust.

The Cosafa Cup runs from September 18-27. South Africa is in Group B with Lesotho, Angola and Eswatini. The tournament is a qualifier for next year’s U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

“I would like to thank the coach for appointing me captain,” said Maku. He said that as part of the previous U20 group, it was up to him to help the group by sharing his experiences “and lead them to be victorious”.

“The spirit has been good and we are integrating well. We are sharing our experiences with new players, so it’s been good.

“The new squad is energetic compared with the previously U20. With Takalazi (Mazhamba), (Emile) Witbooi and Kgomotso Madiba and me on the team, the most important thing is to share our experiences with the new guys. Hopefully, we can compete.”

Meanwhile, Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka says the team is 50%-60% ready for the tournament.

“We’ve been here for almost five days now. Only earlier this week did we have a team that was almost complete [so] we have tried as much as we could to address immediate areas in terms of where we see ourselves.

“It looks better and we are 50% or 60% ready.”

Amajita will start their campaign against Lesotho at noon on Friday, at the Zimpeto Stadium.

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