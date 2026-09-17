Beganovic favourite to replace Gabriel at Richards Bay FC

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Richards Bay FC have disclosed that they parted ways with coach Ronnie Gabriel, who resigned following their difficult start to the season.

Former TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic is the front runner to take over at the club.

Gabriel was appointed as the club’s head coach following the departure of co-coach Papi Zothwane, who has taken charge at Sekhukhune United.

His departure comes as the Natal Rich Boyz are still searching for their first win after six matches in the league, and his final match was a disappointing 5-1 defeat to rookies Milford last week.

They have drawn three and lost three, leaving them with just three points from a possible 18 and sitting 14th on the log.

“Richards Bay Football Club is sad to announce that head coach Ronnie Gabriel has resigned from the club with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement.

“The club expresses its sincere appreciation to coach Ronnie Gabriel for his dedication. professionalism and contribution during his tenure for the past seasons with the club as our technical team member and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.

“Further updates on the new coach will be provided in due course.”

Gabriel joins Cedric Kaze, Phuti Mohafe and Lehlohonolo Seema as coaches who have left their clubs so far this season.

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Sowetan