Sundowns’ defence must guard against dangerous Al Ahli striker Toney

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Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney during a training session at Loftus Stadium before the 2026 Fifa Intercontinental Cup match against Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture:

Mamelodi Sundowns’ defence must rise to the occasion against the threat of experienced Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney when they meet in their Fifa Intercontinental Cup clash at Loftus on Saturday.

Toney, who was with England at the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada, is usually used as the lone striker by coach Marino Pušić.

But he enjoys quality support from Galeno, Saleh Abu Al Shama, Matheus Goncalves, Francisco Trincão and Eduard Spertsyan.

Though Al Ahli have blown hot and cold in the Saudi Pro League so far this season, Toney has been in red-hot form with 10 goals and one assist from seven league matches.

“I have been more ruthless in front of goals; before, I was not as ruthless as I am now. I started the season well, and hopefully I can continue scoring goals and contributing to the team,” he said from Loftus on Friday before they wrapped up their preparations.

Al Ahli forward Ivan Toney does not regret the move from England to Saudi Pro League.



WATCH interview➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/lxVadOj4Wj pic.twitter.com/u2BKvCcg8e — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) September 18, 2026

Toney said he has heard a lot about Sundowns and hopefully he would be able to get past Sundowns’ central defenders such as Grant Kekana, Khulumane Ndamane and Malibongwe Khoza.

As part of the defence, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso also has Fawaaz Basadien, Thapelo Morena, and Aubrey Modiba, who have enough Champions League experience.

“I have heard a lot about this team and that they score a lot of goals. When I walk around, people have said they have won the majority of their games recently.

“That excites me a lot because you want to play against a team like that; hopefully we will be able to damage their defence and score goals against them.”

England head coach Thomas Tuchel excluded Toney from the squad for forthcoming Nations League fixtures against Spain, the Czech Republic and Croatia.

It has been good in Saudi Arabia. We know in life people will always have their opinions, but they don’t to me — Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney

“This time around was due to personal reasons. Obviously I want to be around the mix because it’s my job to be performing on the pitch and let the rest take care of itself,” Toney said.

“Hopefully in the next camp coming, I will be back in the mix.”

When Toney joined Al Ahli from Brentford in 2024, there was a lot of criticism, but he does not have any regrets.

“It has been good in Saudi Arabia. We know in life people will always have their opinions, but they don’t matter to me. I do what I want to do when I see opportunities; if I want to go to Saudi Arabia, I will do that.

“The league is getting better and better, and I feel it will be one of the best soon. The standard is top level with quality players. There are also unknown players, but they are capable of playing at the top level. I am happy playing there.”

TimesLIVE