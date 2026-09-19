Sundowns topple Al-Ahli to lift African-Asian-Pacific Cup

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Nuno Santos of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal during the Fifa African Asian Pacific Cup 2026 football match against Al Ahli FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 19 September 2026.

Africa has already been conquered, and now Mamelodi Sundowns have set their sights on the global Fifa business.

They issued a powerful message in another strong home performance to claim the considerable scalp of big spending Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli 2-1 during their Fifa Intercontinental Cup at a packed and bouncing Loftus on Saturday afternoon.

Sundowns lifted the African-Asian-Pacific Cup trophy and booked a place in the next round where they will play the winner of the Derby of the Americas between Mexico’s Toluca and winner of the Copa Libertadores.

If they get through their next match, they will compete for the title with European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the final to be played later in the year in what would be a monumental occasion for the club.

Wild celebrations said it all after the final whistle but it would not be the first time Sundowns make a nuisance of themselves on the global stage as they featured in the Fifa Club World Cup last year where they received plaudits.

In a game where they considerably upped the tempo in the second half, benefiting from their vast Champions League experience, Nuno Santos sparkled with a brace that put them over the line.

It was a commendable team effort but Santos, debutant Thabang Matuludi, Marcelo Allende and Teboho Mokoena stood head and shoulders above the rest in this important victory for the club.

It is also a significant box ticked for coach Miguel Cardoso who has a complicated relationship with Sundowns supporters.

Cardoso made some surprising choices in his starting line-up by giving Bafana Bafana defender Matuludi his debut barely two weeks after completing his transfer from Polokwane City and it proved to be a tactical masterpiece.

Matuludi, who had not played competitively since the end of last season because he was unused at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, was employed at right back and returned with an assist.

The defence was completed by Grant Kekana, Khuluname Ndamane and Aubrey Modiba while the experienced Thapelo Morena was employed in an attacking role.

Cardoso showed confidence in Santos, giving him his first start of the season in the midfield and he repaid the trust with a man-of-the-match performance after a blinder where he played with Teboho Mokoena and Marcelo Allendein the midfield.

Cardoso surprisingly left Fawaaz Basadien, Malibongwe Khoza, Siyanda Ndlovu and Cassius Mailula, who have been early season livewires for the Brazilians, on the bench.

The Asian champions came to South Africa with some proven international players like Edouard Mendy, Merih Demiral, Francisco Trincão and Ivan Toney.

But they also arrived with questions about consistency because over the past six matches they suffered three losses, one draw and managed only two wins and this has left them languishing in the middle of the Saudi Pro League.

This is in contrast to the impressive run in all competitions of Sundowns who won five and drew one during this period to move to the top of the log and secure a place in the MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates next month.

Coach Marino Pušić went with his tried and trusted 4-2-3-1 formation with Trincão, Eduard Spertsyan and Firas Al Buraikan supporting lone striker Toney who was handled by Kekana, Ndamane and later Khoza.

Sundowns went ahead after 17 minutes when Santos beat defender Valentin Atangana in the air to connect with a telling cross from Mokoena and beat Mendy between the poles.

Sundowns’ lead did not last long as Faras Albrikan forced Williams to push the ball into his own net after his defence was found napping to allow the visitors to silence the crowd.

The last notable moment of the first half came shortly before the whistle when Trincão’s close-range header was saved by Williams, who earlier received medical attention after a whack on the head.

Al-Ahli came back stronger in the second half as they forced Sundowns into numerous glaring mistakes but their attackers Trincão, Spertsyan and Al Buraikan could not punish Sundowns.

In one of those desperate attempts to clear the danger at the back, Kekana hurt himself around the hour mark and wobbled off the field to be replaced by Khoza.

Sundowns nearly regained the lead after 65 minutes when Ndamane’s close-range effort flew over the crossbar after he connected with a free kick from Modiba.

Sundowns had a good spell after the 70th minute where they put Al-Ahli under pressure with Mokoena, Allende and Santos controlling the tempo of the match and Matthews, Matuludi and Modiba creating problems on the sides.

Sundowns pulled away after 78 minutes when Matuludi delivered a pin-point cross to Santos who connected with a bullet header to give Mendy no chance and they held on to register this victory and significantly boost their reputation in world football.

There was a lively atmosphere before the game with South African 100m sprint star Akani Simbine presenting the trophy and popular musician Sjava performing some of his hit songs.