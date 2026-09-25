Bafana coach Mosimane mulling over which formation to use against Guinea

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Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane is mulling over which direction and formation to use against Guinea in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Mosimane takes charge of the first match of his return to the national team and the focus is on which players he is going to use as the team moves away from the Hugo Broos era.

In his pre-match press conference, Mosimane appeared with Ronwen Williams, an indication that the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper would continue as captain.

Mosimane said it was not easy for him since he took over because he did not have discussions with Broos.

“I am looking at the team and the reality is that we have matches at the highest level,” he said.

Pitso Mosimane mulling on which formation to use in Afcon qualifier against Guinea.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/EVuvUrHU3M pic.twitter.com/57Cjq5X7Hz — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) September 25, 2026

“You look at the way we play and the formations and you see a 3-5-2, 3-4-3, 4-2-3-1. You have to understand and put yourself in my position and say which way we are going to go from our last three games.

“It is not easy for me because I have to try to put something from those last four games. Everybody can say it has been nice and rosy, but on my side there is the reality and truth of where the team is and how it’s playing.”

Mosimane confirmed that Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi has been ruled out of the Guinea clash but is expected to be fit for the second qualifier against Eritrea and friendly against Egypt in Cairo next week.

“The camp has been good from day one. There were no distractions around the team and everyone is focused. The setback is Sibisi because he’s got an injury.

“He hasn’t been training for the past two days because of a knock that he got at training. We are monitoring it, and the doctor said he will miss this one. Injuries are part of professional sport.

“Hence we selected enough numbers because you don’t know what you are going to face. Lebo Maboe is also out, but it’s good that we selected enough players so that we can go through hurdles without panicking. So far, so good and the camp is good.”

TimesLIVE