Technical training gives jewellery entrepreneur the edge

When Katlego Mashilane lost his job as an electrician in 2015, he never imagined that the setback would spark a journey that would take him from the streets of downtown Johannesburg to one of the world’s biggest jewellery trade exhibitions in New York.

Mashilane, who hails from Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga, founded Beadz by Flex in 2015 after identifying a unique opportunity in Maboneng, Joburg’s bustling tourism hub.

“There was an influx of tourists in Maboneng, and I decided to take advantage of that… I knew what type of products tourists liked,” he said.

With just a few beads bought from local shops, Mashilane began crafting simple bracelets and selling them to tourists.

“Sales picked up very quickly and the products were well-received. We grew and became a recognised brand in Maboneng. We had a stall there from 2015 until 2020, when the Covid-19 lockdowns came into effect.”

Before the pandemic hit, Beadz by Flex had already grown beyond the street markets. The brand was supplying three Tourvest stores — part of one of Southern Africa’s leading integrated tourism groups — and collaborating with the Ekurhuleni Jewellery Project, a non-profit business incubation centre launched in 2009.

“Joining the incubator was a game-changer for my business,” said Mashilane.

“I started developing my products further, moving from simple beadwork to working with metals like brass and silver.”

His technical background gave him an edge.

I’ve been working alone all along, driven purely by passion, but it’s time to start managing and mentoring others. — Katlego Mashilane

“My millwright training and my childhood passion really helped me. I did engineering drawings. A millwright combines mechanical and electrical skills, so I’ve always been good with my hands.”

The business, however, faced severe setbacks during the pandemic.

“When Covid hit, I was supplying eight clients and I lost all of them.”

Despite the challenges, Mashilane’s determination kept Beadz by Flex alive. His first international exposure came through department of trade, industry and competition-sponsored trips to the US in 2019 and 2020.

“Many of our sales came from tourists, mainly from the United States and Germany. From one of those trips, I secured a client who has kept my business afloat. Without that collaboration, I would be out of business.”

Last year, Beadz by Flex was among 10 South African manufacturing jewellers who showcased their designs at the JA New York Exhibition in October, in collaboration with the Jewellery Council of South Africa.

“The trips to America have been very helpful,” Mashilane said.

“They’ve kept the business alive — and the dream too.”

Mashilane is also giving back.

“I recently signed up two learners under the Youth Employment Service programme. I’ve been working alone all along, driven purely by passion, but it’s time to start managing and mentoring others,” he said. – GCIS Vuk’uzenzele