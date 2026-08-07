Nearly 60,000 undocumented migrants arrested this year: Natjoints

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African law enforcement agencies have arrested nearly 60,000 undocumented foreigners since the beginning of the year as the government steps up operations targeting illegal immigration and other crimes.

Speaking at a National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) media briefing on Friday, officials said the 59,947 undocumented foreigners had been arrested between January and the end of July during Operation Shanela and other multidisciplinary operations. Of those, 16,208 were arrested in July alone.

Natjoints said the operations were part of the government’s broader efforts to enforce immigration laws while tackling organised crime, illegal firearms, drugs and wanted suspects.

“These operations will continue without interruption,” Natjoints chair Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said.

“Our law enforcement agencies remain committed to enforcing the Immigration Act and all other applicable legislation fairly, professionally and without fear or favour.”

The briefing comes just more than a month after nationwide demonstrations on June 30, many of which were linked to calls for tougher action against illegal immigration.

Natjoints said the country remained stable after those protests and that anti-illegal immigration demonstrations had declined significantly.

“The country remains stable. Law and order continue to prevail,” Mosikili said.

The government also provided an update on deportations, saying 77,184 undocumented foreigners had been repatriated to their home countries by August 3.

Between April 1 and July 31, 18,816 people were formally deported, while 3,016 undocumented foreigners were at the Lindela Repatriation Centre awaiting deportation.

Officials said the temporary repatriation centre in Musina is now being demobilised after thousands of undocumented migrants were processed. Just more than 500 people are still at the facility and are expected to be repatriated in the coming days.

Natjoints said the operation had been carried out “in an orderly, humane and lawful manner” in partnership with various government departments and foreign missions.

It said compliance operations would continue across the country.

More than 6,300 labour inspectors are conducting workplace inspections to identify labour law violations, illegal employment and undocumented workers.

Authorities are also continuing inspections at spaza shops to ensure businesses comply with municipal bylaws, food safety regulations, licensing requirements and immigration legislation where applicable.

The government also warned against misinformation circulating on social media, saying several videos had falsely linked unrelated criminal incidents involving foreigners to anti-illegal immigration campaigns.

Among the cases under investigation are the fatal shooting of a Zambian truck driver in KwaZulu-Natal, the murder of a Ugandan national in Estcourt, the killing of a Ghanaian in Nyanga and the death of a Nigerian while in police custody in Bellville. Officials stressed these incidents were not linked to anti-illegal immigration operations.

Mosikili urged members of the public not to take the law into their own hands and called on foreigners living in South Africa to ensure they are properly documented and comply with the country’s immigration laws.

Officials said Operation Shanela, border security operations and multidisciplinary compliance inspections would continue as the government strengthens law enforcement across the country.

TimesLIVE