READER LETTER | The poor suffer politicians’ mess

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Your front page, “Tough Times Ahead” (June 3), tells a sad story. With our once vibrant railway system in a poor state, the worrisome headline paints a picture of sorrow for both commuters and motorists.

With the rising costs of daily commuting due to rapidly increasing fuel prices, the president has called on citizens to tighten their belts. Gauteng residents are now being saddled with double levy rates for water, which means they are being penalised for the mess created by politicians through corruption and the manipulation of the tender system.

It was under such circumstances that the revolution whose fruits we are not reaping was stirred up in 1912. It was also under the same conditions that the uprising in the Maghreb region exploded into utter chaos.

The government should not stir the feelings of a peace-loving nation. — MJ Seitisho, Phuthaditjhaba