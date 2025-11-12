Nontshinga’s comeback fight a must-win for IBF ranking

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Life, generally, is a bag full of surprises, but the life of a boxer is peculiar.

They are admired and everyone wants a piece of them when they win world titles.

But everything changes the moment they lose that title.

Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga can probably attest to that.

He became an overnight celebrity when he regained the IBF junior-flyweight boxing belt in February 2024.

His world crumbled over him when he was dethroned in October 2024.

But he’s making a comeback on Saturday, and it is a must-win situation to get rated by the IBF’s ratings committee, which removed his name completely from its ranking due to inactivity.

Nontshinga’s ring appearance was on October 24 last year when he was dethroned by Masamachi Yabuki in Japan.

Nontshinga will welcome unknown Jonas Erastus in the main fight of promoter Larry Wainstein’s tournament at Booysens.

The overmatched Namibian has nine wins and a loss.

Attempts to get a comment from Nontshinga were unsuccessful.

His trainer, Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, said they would still campaign in the junior-flyweight class.

“I am happy he can still make the weight at junior fly,” said Nathan.

“He’s been removed from the IBF rankings due to inactivity; that is why we are bringing him back.

“This is the fight Sive has to win; he’s sharp, and he wants to become a three-time world champ in one weight division.”

Nontshinga first won the IBF junior-flyweight belt in 2023.

He lost it in the attempt for a second successful defence to Adrian Curiel, who knocked him out in round two in November 2023.

Sowetan