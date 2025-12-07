WATCH | SA faces tough first World Cup match against Mexico

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is a bit ambivalent about the team’s chances in next year’s World Cup group stages, saying they’ll aim to be among the eight best third-place finishers.

WATCH | Bafana Bafana couch Hugo Broos isn’t thrilled that SA is playing Mexico in the tournament’s opener and suggested the host will have a big advantage on the day. @Sihle_NdebeleSK



Bafana learnt of their World Cup opponents on Friday, when the draw was conducted in Washington DC. They found themselves in Group A with Mexico, alongside South Korea and the winner of the European playoff between Denmark v North Macedonia and Czech Republic v Ireland (with the two winners playing for the final spot).

Bafana’s opener against Mexico, one of the three host countries, will be a rematch of the 2010 World Cup opener that ended in a 1-all draw at FNB Stadium. Canada and the US are the other co-hosts of the World Cup, to be played between June 11 and July 19.

“It’s not an easy one [referring to the draw],” Broos said in Washington on Saturday. “First of all, you have to play the first game of the tournament against Mexico in Azteca Stadium, a home game for them, so it will be very tough for us.

“Second, we have South Korea, and we will probably also have Denmark in our group. Mexico and Denmark are two very big teams, so it will be difficult for us to be second or first. But on the other side now, with the new World Cup, the first eight of the third places can go through. So we have to focus on that.”

Broos isn’t thrilled that SA is playing Mexico in the tournament’s opener and suggested the host will have a big advantage on the day.

“I think it will be difficult. We are in the World Cup, so don’t forget that, [but] I can’t say we will win against Mexico.