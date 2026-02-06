Chiefs have the tools to win league, Confed Cup - Kaze

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze is adamant that Wednesday’s Nedbank Cup exit will reinvigorate them to go all out in the league and in the CAF Confederation Cup, believing they have “enough tools” to win these two remaining competitions.

Stellenbosch dumped title-holders Chiefs out of the Nedbank Cup, beating them 2-1 at a packed Cape Town Stadium. Flavio Silva’s penalty in the second half ended up proving a mere consolation for Amakhosi as Stellies’ two first-half goals, courtesy of Ibraheem Jabaar (penalty) and Devin Titus, eventually settled the game.

“We have to do everything to make it happen in the league and in the CAF Confederation Cup... we’re confident that we have the tools to do it and as I said, today’s defeat is a lesson for every one of us that nothing comes easy and we need to play and stay focused all the time,” Kaze said.

“I learn every day, especially from defeats, because most people, when they win, think they’re the best, but it’s especially in defeats where you need to learn and take lessons. My players learnt it the hard way today, but it’s a defeat that will push everyone to do more.”

Chiefs strangely started the game with five defenders in Inacio Miguel, Aden McCarthy, Given Msimango, Paseka Mako and Thabiso Monyane, also surprisingly leaving a few of their on-form attackers such as Glody Lilepo and Lebohang Maboe on the bench.

Kaze said fatigue forced them to rotate the squad, emphasising that the players who were in the starting line-up were there on merit too.

“With the kilometres the data shows, you have to do the rotations. With all these trips as well, I’d say that the rotation is a must. With that said, the players who started [the game] are Kaizer Chiefs players as well and they are supposed to play,” Kaze stated.

Chiefs’ next match is a must-win Confederation Cup Group D fixture against Egyptian side Al Masry at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3pm). Chiefs and Al Masry are tied on seven points, one behind leaders Zamalek with two games to spare.

“We have to look forward. Sunday is approaching quickly with a massive game we have in the Confederation Cup and we have to put our heads straight to have the right mentality to play against Al Masry on Sunday,” Kaze said.