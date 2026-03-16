Suspended prison term for Rulani in Algeria over undeclared cash

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Rulani Mokwena has been slapped with a two-month suspended prison term by Algerian authorities after being found guilty of possessing undeclared foreign currency. The €14,200 (about R274,000) cash which was found in his possession at the Houari Boumediene Airport, Algeria, at the weekend was also confiscated, Algerian media reported.

Mokwena, who was coaching MC Alger before being recruited by Al Ittihad of Libya, had the undeclared foreign currency in his possession when authorities detained him at the airport.

The SA embassy confirmed to Sowetan it had been made aware of his detention. He was also fined 50 000 Algeria dinars, or just under R6,500, according to reports. Mokwena ’s sentence is what had been predicted by finance lawyer Tebogo Malatji, who had spoken to Sowetan before the sentence was confirmed last night.

Every country requires you to declare the purpose of possessing funds because they control the movement of currency between countries.

“Currency is considered as part of capital assets,” Malatji had explained to Sowetan yesterday.

“If you have landed and you have landed [in a foreign country], you declare the currency so that they know what you are bringing in from whatever destination you are coming from.”

Mokwena, it is understood, was not aware about the rules governing currency possession in Algeria.

“If you have landed and you haven’t declared currency, then authorities will detain you so that they can interrogate the source of the funds, same as when you leave.” — Tebogo Malatji, finance lawyer

“If you have landed and you haven’t declared currency, then authorities will detain you so that they can interrogate the source of the funds, same as when you leave,” Malatji said.

“They might hit you with a penalty or fine for failure to prove that the source of the funds was legitimate. You will be detained for as long as they complete that initial investigation and decide to say you leave with the funds, or do you leave them behind?”

Mokwena is expected to link up with his former player Thembinkosi Lorch at Libyan giants Al Ittihad after parting ways with Algerian champions MC Alger.

The SA embassy in Algeria had confirmed that it had been made aware of the 39-year-old’s arrest and were in touch with him, providing assistance.

During his eight-month spell at MC Alger, Mokwena enjoyed moments of success, leading the team to an Algerian Super Cup triumph and maintaining a strong position at the top of the league table for much of the season.

He continues to make a name for himself in North Africa, after coaching Wydad Casablanca in Morocco - where he was with Lorch - before joining MC Alger.