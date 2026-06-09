WATCH | Chiefs will announce coach in due course - Jessica Motaung

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Jessica Motaung, Kaizer Chiefs marketing and commercial director, has indicated that the club will announce their new coach when the time is right.

Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung has reiterated that the club will announce the new coach in due course, as rumours are rife as to who will lead Amakhosi going forward.

The Chiefs coaching job is vacant after the club parted ways with interim co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze at the end of the season, despite finishing third to qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup for the second season running.

French coach Fernando da Cruz, who is familiar to Amakhosi, having briefly joined them in 2024 as one of coach Nasreddine Nabi’s assistants before departing barely a month into the job, is said to be the hot favourite to land the coaching job at Naturena.

Former Wydad Casablanca coach Sven Vandenbroeck has also been linked to Chiefs.

However, Motaung has suggested that the process of securing a new coach was still under way.

“Certainly the season has ended and we are taking time out to now announce things like the Toyota Cup in preparation for preseason,” Motaung said at the Toyota Cup launch at the club’s Naturena Village on Tuesday.

“Supporters and everybody alike can look forward to announcements in due course regarding the new technical team, player movements and things like that. The Toyota Cup is a showpiece for us to showcase the new technical team, the new players and our new kit.”

Having invited Young Africans of Tanzania and Ghana’s Asante Kotoko in the past two years, Chiefs decided to invite one of the fastest-growing clubs in the SADC region, Zimbabwean champions Scottland, for this year’s Toyota Cup, billed for Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on July 26.

“We’ve had an East African team and a West African team, so Southern Africa was where we needed to look, and as a club we’ve been engaging with Scottland about what we are doing commercially with our brand and the investment in the game,” Motaung said, explaining how they chose Scottland.

Scottland, one of the richest teams in Southern Africa, have two former Chiefs players, Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat, on their books. They won the Zimbabwean league in their first season in the top flight.

Sowetan