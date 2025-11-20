Ramagole praises Gauteng promoters for supporting fighters

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng boxing promoters’ efforts to alleviate poverty by staging four tournaments this month in the province are truly praiseworthy.

That is how Boxing SA’s provincial manager in Gauteng, Lehlohonolo Ramagole, reacted to the work done by Geraldine Lerena, Terry Anne Hart, Larry Wainstein and Brad Norman.

“Boxing is the way out [of] poverty for 95% of our boxers generally; some are breadwinners who just can’t barely survive without getting inside the ring,” said Ramagole on Wednesday.

“It is imperative for us as the regulator to give credit to promoters when they have done well so that they understand when we urge them to do more.

”The minimum number of bouts is seven per tournament, so you are talking about 28 families whose sons and daughters earned some money.”

Lerena staged her fourth tournament in Sandton on November 1, and eight days later, Hart organised her maiden tourney in Pretoria.

Wainstein staged his seventh event last Saturday evening in Booysens, while Norman brought boxing people together in Fourways last Sunday.

Ramagole supervised all of them.

“We saw emerging talent ... Lindokuhle Khuzwayo (winning the IBO featherweight title), Sabelo Ndwandwe and Tiisetso Mitikinca from Lerena’s tournament,” he said.

“Terry gave Monica Mkandla an opportunity to showcase her superior skills against former world champ Gabisile Tshabalala.

“Look at how beautifully Sivenathi Nontshinga made his comeback and stopped ring veteran Sunday Kiwale in just two rounds in Wainstein’s tournament.”

Ramagole was moved by Mpendulo Msimanga, who defeated the equally talented Tsekiso Lerefolo, in Norman’s tournament last Sunday.

The former professional boxer is hopeful the fight public will appreciate Ndabezinhle “Pressure Cooker” Phiri’s potential after defeating ring veteran Jackson “M3″ Chauke for the WBC Africa flyweight title in Norman’s tournament.

“Phiri defeated a number of big names, including Charlton Malajika, Moyisi Booi and Bangile Nyangani, but nothing was said about his potential,” said Ramagole about the SA-based prospect from Zimbabwe.

Saving the best for last with veteran promoter Rodney Berman staging the last tournament of the month in Gauteng at Emperors Palace on November 29.

“We can put the argument to bed that Gauteng is the mecca of boxing,” Ramagole said, tongue-in-cheek.

