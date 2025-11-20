Tshabalala’s world title dreams hinge on Mexico showdown

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mpumelelo “The Boss” Tshabalala will take a giant leap in his career when he engages in an official IBF junior-flyweight elimination fight in Mexico on Sunday.

Rated No.4 by the US-based sanctioning boxing body, the former IBO champion will do battle with the IBF No 3 contender, Sergio “Yoreme” Mendoza.

The winner will be in pole position to challenge IBF junior-flyweight world champ Thanongsak “Death Mask” Simsri from Thailand.

Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, who arranged for Tshabalala to engage in the career-advancing match, could not travel with his charge due to his workload.

Tshabalala — who joined Nathan’s No Doubt Management on September 3 — left for Mexico with Nathan’s co-manager Vusi Malinga.

“It will be a very hard fight,” Nathan said in acknowledgement of Mendoza’s capabilities, which have enabled him to remain undefeated after 26 fights.

The 25-year-old former WBC Fecarbox (Central American Boxing Federation) flyweight champion has chalked up 22 knockouts.

“But Tshabalala (with 11 wins, 5 knockouts, and a draw) wants to become a champion of the world, so he’s got to fly past this guy,” said Nathan.

Please God, he pulls an upset and goes and fights for the world title and fulfils his goal. — Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan

“I am looking forward to a very good performance by Tshabalala. He trained very hard [under Thami and Peter Malinga of the JD Malinga gym in Katlehong], and I just want the best for him.

“Please God, he pulls an upset and goes and fights for the world title and fulfils his goal.”

Mendoza’s last fight was in July, while Tshabalala has not donned gloves competitively since winning the IBO title last September.

Mendoza is a left-handed fighter, and that southpaw stance presents an unfamiliar angle for the majority of right-handed (orthodox) opponents, creating confusion and making it difficult sometimes for them to find their rhythm.

Southpaws like Mendoza often control the centre line, neutralise their opponent’s jabs, and create opportunities for powerful counterattacks.

