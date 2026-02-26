Berman, Nathan smoke peace pipe after IBF orders elimination bout

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Boxing trainer/manager Colin Nathan and Rodney Berman are back together. Picture: SUPPLIED

Prospects of SA producing credible world champions look far healthier now that top promoter Rodney Berman and productive trainer/manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan have reconciled.

They have been separated for eight years.

The two heavyweights have carried the SA flag successfully on global platforms and produced numerous world champions from all four world sanctioning boxing bodies in multiple weight divisions.

Their titles include Ring Magazine belts, often considered more authentic than those of the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO.

“Yes, we met, kissed and made up,” said Nathan, whose first world champion, Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler, won the Ring Magazine belt in 2018, 68 years after Vic Toweel won in 1950.

Berman and Nathan’s journey towards making a statement globally has been fast-tracked by the IBF, which has issued an order for the junior-bantamweight elimination fight between Ricardo Malajika and Sikho Nqothole.

Trained by Manny Fernandes, Malajika is promoted by Berman, while Nqothole is managed by Nathan with Phumzile Matyhila honing his skills.

Reigning IBO champion Malajika is rated No 4 and Nqothole occupies the No 8 spot on the IBF rankings.

The two fighters will be meeting for the second time in their careers. Nqothole defeated Malajika in 2022.

Malajika has since remained unbeaten, showing tremendous improvement, including winning and defending the IBO belt successfully four times.

Nqothole has only suffered one loss since their earlier bout, suffering a disputed decision against Mexican Rene Calixto in Mexico in 2024.

While negotiations have not yet begun in earnest, it looks likely both sides will come to an agreement now that Berman and Nathan have smoked the peace pipe.