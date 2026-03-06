No fights in Eastern Cape after April 1 until boxers get pay raise

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

No boxing tournament in the Eastern Cape will go ahead after April 1 until promoters agree to pay boxers R2,500 per round.

This is the warning from Thulani Mhlubulwana, secretary of the Eastern Cape Managers and Trainers Boxing Association, which is a vocal advocate for better pay and the rights of fighters.

“We had talks with the regulator for many years when boxers were paid R4,000 for four rounds,” he said, adding that 25% of that purse must be shared between a trainer and manager.

“We compromised until 2024, and some promoters paid boxers R5,000 to R6,000 for four rounds.

“We were unhappy because there was no consistency.”

Mhlubulwana said they asked Boxing SA to intervene, but the regulator did nothing.

“In December, five promoters were approved for the government grant of R1.2 million through BSA, which must be divided among themselves,” he said.

“We met with BSA, the department of sport, arts and culture and the Eastern Cape Promoters Association on December 9.”

Mhlubulwana said the promoters proposed paying R6,000 for four rounds, and BSA COO Mandla Ntlanganiso said the body would add R14,000 for each promoter.

He said the Eastern Cape association allowed boxers to fight in Qonce (formerly King William’s Town) in December.

“But we warned that it won’t happen from April 1, which is the [start of the new] financial year,” he said

“Ntlanganiso failed to meet with us in January as he had promised to do regarding the money issue. We wrote to BSA again on February 20, and there was no response.

“We then took the decision that we won’t allow our boxers to take part in any tournament from April 1 until they are paid R10,000 for four rounds.”

Mhlubulwana said the primary beneficiaries of the government grant for boxing development are boxers.

“We appreciate the role played by government, but there has to be control when it comes to payment of fighters,” he said.

Ntlanganiso said: “There have to be engagements between managers, promoters and BSA on this matter, as it can’t be a unilateral decision.

“Our view is clear on the improvements on boxers’ purses, and this matter was engaged during the boxing convention [held in April last year at which sport minister GaytonMcKenzie said boxers should be paid more].

“Therefore, that engagement [awaiting McKenzie’s approval on the purse amounts] is still pending.”