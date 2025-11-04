Stopping Galaxy’s wingers is key to victory – Cupido

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Keanu Cupido says the plan is to keep TS Galaxy’s pacey wingers Seluleko Mahlambi and Puso Dithejane quiet when they meet in the Betway Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

Cupido believes that should they close down the two wingers, they will have it easy in Tshwane as they look to bounce back to winning ways following their 1-1 draw with Orlando Pirates in their last match on Saturday.

The duo have been lively for the Rockets this season, contributing 15 goals for Galaxy, with Mahlambi (eight) and Dithejane (seven) in the league.

“We know Galaxy are a team that plays on the break. Their two wingers are excellent and quicker as well. So, we know they rely on them, and we know that if we had to stop them, then the game would be much easier for us,” Cupido told the club media department.

Following their draw in their last match against Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Cupido said they let themselves down in that match and need to redeem themselves against Galaxy on Wednesday.

“As players, you always want to win every game, and I think it was up to us just to show up on the day. We let ourselves down, and it’s a game where we wanted to win and build confidence, also going into this next game as well,” he said.

“But we need to forget about the previous game because there is always a next one, so we came back, and we are preparing for TS Galaxy now. We had to let go of the Pirates game, where we let ourselves down as players.

“But now we have another game where we are focusing on it. Galaxy won their last match, so they have a lot of confidence coming into this fixture.

“And they are also doing well, basically. We must focus on ourselves.”

