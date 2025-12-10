Chaine looks forward to shining with Bafana at Afcon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sipho Chaine (GK) of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Durban City and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban

After he celebrated another trophy with Orlando Pirates at the weekend when they won the Carling Knockout, goalkeeper Sipho Chaine said they are looking forward to making the country happy again with Bafana Bafana in the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Bafana are in camp preparing for the tournament, where they will look to improve their third-place finish in the Ivory Coast last year.

Bafana are in Group B alongside Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe. They will open their campaign against Angola on Monday in Marrakesh before facing Egypt on December 26 and will conclude their group phase matches against Zimbabwe on December 29.

“It’s an honour to represent my country and to be a part of that group. Heading to the Afcon is a privilege for me and everyone in that group. So, we need to push ourselves to make South Africans feel the way they used to feel,” Chaine said.

Chaine also reacted to the Fifa World Cup draw and said he was looking forward to being part of the tournament as well after watching the 2010 edition at home.

“I remember in the 2010 World Cup opener, I was at home with my sister and I’ve never celebrated that much in my life, so it’s crazy that the draw would come out like that, but it’s going to be a big tournament for us and I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

Meanwhile, after winning his seventh title with Pirates at the weekend, Chaine said he is still hungry for more success.

“It’s a feeling you can’t get used to, being in this position, playing another cup final and for us it was all about winning the trophy as a group and as a club.

“Pirates is a club that prides itself on winning trophies and for us to win two in a short space of time is a feeling I can’t put into words.”

