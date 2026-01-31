Snoop Dogg targets Premier League future for Swansea

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

American rapper and producer Snoop Dogg said he wanted to be hands-on in helping to drive Swansea City back to the Premier League after investing in the Championship club.

Snoop Dogg became an investor with the Welsh side in July, along with Croatian midfielder Luka Modric, while businesswoman and television personality Martha Stewart joined as a minority co-owner in December.

“I want to be real hands on, I want to take the club in a direction maybe it hasn’t been before,” Snoop Dogg told Wales Online on Saturday.

“We want to take Swansea to the Premier League, and to do that we are going to need money — that’s the reality of the game these days.”

Swansea are 16th in the English second-tier Championship, with more than half of the season played, and a long way from a play-off spot, but the 54-year-old American still believes the season can provide some positives.

“It’s been steady and even though Swansea is a long-term project, we got to still dream for this season,” he said. “In the Championship you always got to believe that play-off place is alive, in this game you got to dream.”

He praised the team’s supporters, saying he wanted to engage with them and listen to their views to better understand the club.

“These fans are passionate, they are real, and I want to hear what they got to say when I am in Swansea,” he added.

