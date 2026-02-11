Between Meetings with Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Singer Nhlanhla Mafu on her solo career, motherhood and more.

Nhlanhla Mafu on motherhood, co-parenting with TK Nciza and solo career

Singer Nhlanhla Mafu. (Supplied)

Nhlanhla Mafu from acclaimed music duo Mafikizolo embraces a new chapter with solo single Ngifuna uMandela. Her son Ciza, thanks to the success of his 2025 hit record Isaka (6am), has also entered his superstar era.

Mafu speaks to Sowetan about paying homage to Nelson Mandela in her new sound, raising a superstar, navigating divorce and co-parenting with businessman and ANC politician TK Nciza.

Click here to read more.

LISTEN | How couples can make sound financial decisions together

A couple sits at a table in their kitchen, collaborating on financial planning (123RF)

Financial management requires a lot of discipline. It is not just about how much money you earn, but how consistently you make informed decisions, follow a clear strategy and stick to a realistic plan for managing your income and expenses.

National Debt Counselling Association chairperson René Moonsamy says there is often talk about the emotional and mental toll of unhealthy relationships, but rarely about how the wrong relationship choices can drain your bank account and derail your financial future.

Click here to read more.