Promised job in Thailand, trapped in Myanmar: trafficking survivor warns SA youth

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Gauteng social development MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has urged people to be cautious of recruiters promising quick placements abroad. File picture:

Young South Africans desperate for work are being warned to think twice before accepting overseas job offers advertised on social media after survivors of a trafficking syndicate told how promises of lucrative jobs in Thailand led them into a nightmare in neighbouring Myanmar.

Speaking at a Gauteng department of social development anti-human trafficking dialogue this week, survivors who were recently repatriated to SA recounted how they were lured with offers of high salaries, free accommodation and paid flights, only to discover that the jobs did not exist.

Among them was Soweto resident Thami Mangesi, who said he was recruited by a trusted former colleague.

“I trusted him like a brother and never doubted his intentions,” Mangesi said.

The marketing graduate said he was told there was an opportunity in Thailand for online marketers and believed it was a chance to improve his life.

Instead, he and others found themselves transported to Myanmar, where they were allegedly expected to participate in online scamming operations.

“Today I sell snacks, kitchen cloths and sweets at a taxi rank,” he said.

“What happened to me does not define who I am, but I want young people to do proper research before accepting any job offer, especially opportunities advertised online or abroad.”

The warning comes amid growing concern about international trafficking syndicates targeting unemployed young people through social media platforms and informal recruitment networks.

Gauteng MEC for social development Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said human trafficking is a serious threat that requires co-operation between government departments, law enforcement agencies, civil society and the private sector.

“This is one of the initiatives that I have found most impactful. We cannot fight trafficking in persons alone …. We must continue working together to protect our young people from exploitation.”

Nkomo-Ralehoko has urged young people to verify job offers independently, be cautious of recruiters promising quick placements abroad, and report suspicious recruitment activities to authorities before travelling.

Sowetan