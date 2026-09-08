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WATCH LIVE | ‘Cat’ Matlala and co-accused back in court

Matlala faces allegations of targeting ex-girlfriend, businessman and music producer

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The high court in Johannesburg is expected to continue with a-trial-within-a-trial on Tuesday in the attempted murder case involving alleged underworld figure Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala and four co-accused.

Matlala is accused of orchestrating three failed assassination attempts targeting:

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE

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