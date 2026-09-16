WATCH | ’I was in a state’: ‘Cat’ Matlala co-accused after alleged torture by cops

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Musa Kekana, co-accused in the Matlala trial, in the witness box testifying in the High Court in Johannesburg.

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Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s co-accused has testified that he could not recall whether he had incriminated himself after police allegedly suffocated him — because he was confused and scared for his life.

Musa Kekana was testifying in the Johannesburg high court on Wednesday, with prosecutor Elize le Roux cross-examining him about his version of events on April 17 2024, when he was arrested in connection with the murder of Armand Swart.

This was after judge Cassim Moosa overruled an objection by Kekana’s lawyer regarding the use of his medical records during cross-examination.

Le Roux asked Kekana what happened after police arrived at his property.

Kekana maintained that several officers searched his yard and he identified Capt Phumi Sekgobela as one of the officers who accompanied him to the back of the house.

“I can confirm Captain Sekgobela because he was right here next to me. Ledwaba, I’m not sure. I only noticed him when we were in the house. So if he was there, I don’t know,” he said.

“At the time that I was assaulted and suffocated, there were things that were said by the captain that I agreed to.” — Musa Kekana

Kekana also confirmed that police searched three vehicles, a Hyundai i20, a Toyota Fortuner and a blue sedan, but said nothing was found in them.

“They did not find anything in them. Not in the house. Nothing was found.”

Le Roux then pressed Kekana on whether he had helped police in finding anything or provided information that could help their investigation.

Kekana said that while he had been assaulted and suffocated, he had agreed to some of the things said to him by Sekgobela.

“At the time that I was assaulted and suffocated, there were things that were said by the captain that I agreed to,” he said. “But something that I voluntarily said to the captain, no, I did not.”

WATCH | During the state's cross-examination, alleged hitman Musa Kekana rejected the state's claim that he was concerned about being manhandled by police because he was not feeling well; he said it was because he was scared they'd abuse him. pic.twitter.com/hHLaWh22Pl — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) September 16, 2026

Le Roux asked whether this meant the only time he could have agreed to something was while he was being suffocated.

“That is correct,” Kekana replied.

However, when asked what exactly he had agreed to, Kekana said he could not remember.

“I cannot remember what I agreed to. A lot of things were said. I was in a state that I was not familiar with. So I cannot really tell you what I agreed to [among] the things that the captain said to me. He said a lot of things,” he said.

Le Roux then asked whether Kekana had pointed out anything incriminating to police as a result of the alleged assault.

“I was confused, in a state. So I really cannot remember what I said to them. I did not point out anything. I cannot say I pointed out anything,” he said.

He later clarified that while he had responded to questions from Sekgobela, he did not physically point out anything incriminating.

“Capt Sekgobela asked me questions, and I responded to those questions. I did. There was no stage where the captain or I physically pointed something out which was incriminating,” Kekana said.

“Maybe during the questioning and answering, I mentioned something, but [I did not] physically point out something incriminating.”

The cross-examination continues.

Kekana is charged alongside Matlala, his wife Tsakane Matlala, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and his daughter Nthabiseng Nzama.

They face 25 counts, including conspiracy to commit murder, money-laundering, and the attempted murders of actor and Matlala’s ex-girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane and taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni.

Sowetan