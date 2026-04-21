Grogor says Nkosi cemented her getting involved in boxing

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Professional boxers often have to deal with chronic injuries from their careers, such as hand/wrist fractures and shoulder problems.

Holding pads as personal trainers for private clients is even worse, because if a client hits with too much power, the holder often bears the negative impact.

It strains the shoulder joint, ligaments, and tendons. That leads to decreased strength, limited range of motion, and reduced co-ordination, which directly impact a boxer’s ability to generate maximum power during a fight.

Most boxers train clients to generate a consistent, flexible income stream that supplements fight purses, while sharing specialised skills that improve client fitness and and technique.

However, training private clients helps boxers build a reputation and a loyal following, which can lead to sponsorships, increased event attendance, and long-term career opportunities post-retirement.

That has happened to Ntethelelo “Baby G” Nkosi, who has found a sponsor from iME because he trains company founder, Nivi Grogor, at the Durandt Boxing Gym of successful trainer Damien Durandt in Linksfield.

Today, Grogor owns majority shares in Golden Gloves, Africa’s No 1 boxing promotion company, founded by sports attorney Rodney Berman, who has been in boxing since 1977.

“He (Nkosi) cemented me getting involved with boxing,” she told Sowetan in an exclusive interview.

“He approached me for a sponsorship for his fight (against then SA junior welterweight champ Prince Dlomo), in November, 2023.

“But I asked him why I don’t know about his fight; why I am not hearing about it.”

Ushered to war by Durandt and his assistant Andson Kazembe, Nkosi dethroned Dlomo via a ninth-round knockout.

“We sponsored him,” said Grogor. “I then asked what more should I do for the gym, so he (Nkosi) introduced me to gym owner, Damien Durandt.

I knew she was in business but I didn’t know that she liked sports. I am not the only one she’s helping with sponsorship; she is helping a lot of people in different spheres — Ntethelelo “Baby G” Nkosi

Nkosi, who vacated that belt in April last year to participate in the inaugural WBC Grand Prix Series in Saudi Arabia, where he made good money though losing in the semifinals, said:

“I knew she was in business but I didn’t know that she liked sports. I am not the only one she’s helping with sponsorship; she is helping a lot of people in different spheres.

”It makes me happy that today she is a promoter."

Nkosi will be in action against Sibusiso Zingange for the vacant SA title, and the fight will be staged by Golden Gloves at Emperors Palace on May 16.

Topping that tournament, dubbed “One Way”, will be the WBC mini-flyweight world title fight between holder, Melvin Jerusalem, of the Philippines, and Siyakholwa Kuse.

Grogor said it was Durandt who introduced her to Berman.

“In 2024, iME started sponsoring Berman’s shows and in 2025, we had a discussion,” she said.

“I wanted to know what is the longevity of Golden Gloves; what is the succession; what will happen to this company post Rodney Berman.”

Berman and Company have produced more than 50 world champions from the top four organisations — WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO — in most divisions of the boxing’s 17 weight classes.

His first world champion was Welcome “Hawk” Ncita, who won the IBF junior featherweight belt in Israel, where he defeated Fabrice Benichou on points, on March 10, 1990.

Taking over this business, means it’s history; there’s legacy — Nivi Grogor

“Taking over this business, means it’s history; there’s legacy,” acknowledged Grogor, who intends to make the company sustainable by being adaptable in future so that no matter what comes its way “it will continue on and on”.

Her core focus when taking over, she said, was to bring in a lot of digital transformation.

Sowetan