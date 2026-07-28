Hadebe eyes world title shot despite WBF doubts

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Simangele “Smash” Hadebe is happy to fight for the WBF world title, despite it being widely viewed by hardcore fans, media, and major boxing commissions as a secondary or fringe belt.

Fighters often use regional or minor belts to gain experience, build professional records, or secure visibility.

But it’s the same belt which gave Noni “She Bee Stinging” Tenge prominence, leading to the IBF giving her a chance to challenge welterweight champ Daniella Smith.

Tenge dethroned her in 2011.

Hadebe is the reigning SA flyweight champion who has previously held the ABU and WBO Africa titles.

She will face Owethu Rula for the vacant WBF title at GrandWest Casino in Cape Town as part of the “Battle on the Island” event on August 8.

The fight will be staged by Fighters Club.

“I am happy to be given the opportunity to fight because I was not sure when I was going to get another fight,” she said.

“I am not even sure if this could be my last fight this year because females struggle to get fights here.”

They are only kept busy in August when SA celebrates Women’s Month.

“Not all female boxers get the opportunity to fight,” said Hadebe, who is banking on her experience against Rula.

Having boxed professionally since 2015, Hadebe said the sport has not lived up to her expectations financially.

“I can see I will have to do something to fall back on when I retire,” said Hadebe, the eldest of five siblings.

She gave credit to her sponsors, RGM Crane and Discover Sport, with helping her financially.

Hadebe, who is from KwaThema in Springs but now based in Midvaal, has also worked as a boxing analyst for SuperSport.

She is ranked No 10 in the world. Hadebe began her amateur boxing career in 2014 at Milahigh Boxing Gym before joining trainer Geo Maroon of Team Zulu.

Managed by Colleen McAusland, Hadebe has a record of 15 wins, five losses and two draws, while Rula has won six of her 11 fights.

Sowetan