Flashy clothes and prosperous career for Gary van Staden who is becoming a draw card

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Flashy boxing prospect Gary van Staden towers over Congolese Nicolas Kasongo Nzengu in Sandton on Saturday evening. Picture:

Gary van Staden is not just making waves in boxing with his flashy fighting gear.

But the 23-year-old prospect is backing that up with his fists of fury.

His dress code and the manner in which he dispatches opponents have earned him admiration from the fans.

Aquila Boxing Promotion (ABP) has given him that platform since April last year.

Some fans seemed befuddled by Van Staden’s boxer shorts — jeans bearing his moniker “G-Unit” — he wore for his international fight against Congolese Nicolas Kasongo Nzengu in Sandton on Saturday night.

“G-Unit” is a clothing company that was founded in 2003 as a partnership between American Curtis James Jackson 111, the rapper, actor, television producer and businessman who is known as 50 Cent, and Marc Ecko.

Boxing South Africa regulations dictate that a male fighter’s uniform must include clean trunks reaching mid-thigh and a distinct contrasting waistband or belt line so the referee can easily judge low blows.

Ushered to war by trainer Peter Smith, Van Staden wasted no time in dropping Nzengu for a count in round one.

Nzengu got up with his legs like those of a newly born calf and the writing was clear that with one clean blow, Nzengu would be on his way back home.

But he continued and his bravery was his worst enemy because Van Staden suddenly and intensely got angry.

That was evident in the manner in which he approached the second round.

He pulverised Nzengu into submission in 51 seconds — much to deafening noise from the big crowd inside the boxing arena at the Galleria and Conference Centre in Sandton.

That is where Geraldine Lerena launched her ABP with her inaugural tournament, titled “The Storm”, on March 15 last year.

Founded by her husband, Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena — the promotion staged four events there last year.

Saturday evening’s one — dubbed Knockout Chaos 2 — was ABP’s second tournament this year.

Van Staden blasted Mxolisi Lahliwe in round 2 in April.

The boxer, who is establishing himself as a draw card in that venue, earned R25,000 from the promoter on Saturday evening.

His first fight under ABP, his second in total, was in August. He has four fights and won all of them.

Van Staden from Fourways is already rated at No 4 for the SA super middleweight belt that is held by Dylan Prosser.

Sowetan