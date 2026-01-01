Bafana to play against Cameroon in Afcon last 16 on Sunday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Andre Biyogo Poko of Gabon is challenged by Christ Inao Oulai of Ivory Coast during their Africa Cup of Nations match at Marrakech Stadium.

Bafana Bafana will play against Cameroon in the last-16 stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) at the El Barid Stadium in Rabat on Sunday.

This was confirmed after the Elephants of Ivory Coast dramatically managed to come back from being 2-0 down early in the game to beat Gabon 3-2 at the Marrakesh Stadium on Wednesday night.

With this last-gasp win, Ivory Coast finished top of Group F, equal on seven points with second-placed Cameroon because of a better goal difference.

In the other match in the group, Cameroon came from a goal down to beat Mozambique 2-1 in Agadir but the Mambas stay in the tournament as one of the best third-place finishers.

Gabon opened the scoring after 13 minutes when midfielder Guelor Kaku pounced on a loose ball in the box after Ivory Coast goalkeeper Alban Lafont failed to handle a shot by Teddy Averlant.

Gabon increased their lead in the 21st minute when Denis Bounga curled the ball beyond the outstretched hands of Averlant after another defensive disorganisation by Ivory Coast.

FULL-TIME! 🇲🇿🇨🇲



Cameroon turn it around to get their second Group Stage win. #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 | @tecnomobile pic.twitter.com/nKc1xHJ97q — TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 (@CAF_Online) December 31, 2025

The Elephants responded and in one of their attacks, Oumar Diakite hit the upright after he was released by Franck Kessie after they beat the opposition defence for pace.

Alert Gabon goalkeeper Francois Bekale initiated a quick attack that ended with Bounga missing the target form a good scoring position after after a mistake by Averlant.

Ivory Coast equalised after 44 minutes through Jean-Phillipe Krasso when he tapped home a pass by Wlfried Zaha who was a thorn in the side of the Gabon defence.

Ivory Coast equalised after 84 minutes via substitute midfielder Evann Guessand to ensure they face South Africa with some momentum.

There was time for more Ivory Coast drama as substitute attacker Bazoumana Toure scored the winner with a diving header during optional time.

Other teams that have progressed to the last 16 as best third finishers are Tanzania, Sudan and Benin.

