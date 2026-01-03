Bafana goalkeeper Goss confident ahead of crunch Afcon clash with Cameroon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss and Sipho Chaine of South Africa during the Bafana Bafana training session at High Performance Centre in Pretoria on 10 December 2025.

With the big guns having made it out of the group stages, Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ricardo Goss says there is no hiding place in the knockout stage of this 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Bafana take on Cameroon in their much-anticipated clash at the El Barid Stadium in Rabat on Sunday night where Goss said a clean sheet will be important if they are to progress to the quarterfinals.

Countries like Senegal, Tunisia, Mali, hosts Morocco, Cameroon, Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso have made it through to the next round.

It was always going to be difficult for South Africa as other possible last-16 opponents would have been Ivory Coast if results of the final day of Group F had gone in a different direction.

If Bafana progress to the quarterfinal stage, it gets tougher with Morocco, who are favourites to beat Tanzania in their last-16 clash on Sunday at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, as possible opponents.

“Cameroon is a good side and they came out of what was one of the most difficult groups, but we expected anyone [as opponents] to be honest,” said Goss who deputises for first-choice goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and Sipho Chaine.

“We are happy we got Cameroon and it is going to be a good game. Coach Hugo Broos said before the tournament that all the big teams are going to come out of the group stages.

“It has happened like that and we are also a big team and a big team must be able to play and beat other big teams. Having said that, I don’t think we are high on the list of favourites to win the tournament but we will try to go as far as possible.”

Bafana have not been at their devastating best in the tournament and Goss said they have set high standards for themselves and are not happy with the number of goals they have conceded.

“We have set high standards for ourselves as a team and we didn’t want to lose that game against Egypt. One of the things we spoke about is that we conceded in every game.

“It is unlike the last Afcon where we were stingy with goals. We know what we can do, what we could have done and going forward we need to be stingy with goals again.”

Talking about the spirit in the camp, Goss said they are united.

“We are a team and not a squad and that’s what helps us. We support each other and the good spirit among the guys is what puts us there. The good thing is that we are scoring goals and playing tournament football which is more about goals.”