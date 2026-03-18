Caf’s Morocco-Senegal ruling isn’t its first controversy

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Sadio Mane and his Senegal teammates celebrate lifting the Africa Cup of Nations trophy, which was later controversially awarded to Morocco by the Caf appeals board

The unprecedented decision by the Caf appeals board to strip Senegal of the Africa Cup of Nations and hand it to Morocco instead may have come as a shock, but it was not the first time the continent’s governing body stunned world football with controversial rulings.

Nkareng Matshe picks some of CAF’s surprise decisions:

2019: Esperance declared Champions League winners

The Caf Champions League final between Tunisian side Esperance and Morocco’s Wydad ended in controversy after Wydad walked off the pitch after their equaliser had been disallowed by VAR. The aggregate score was 2-1 in Esperance’s favour at the time.

Caf ordered a replay, but on appeal Esperance were declared champions by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

2010: Togo banned after terror incident

While travelling by bus to their base at the Afcon staged in Angola, the Togo national team came under a terrorist attack. Three people, including the team’s assistant coach, died during the attack, prompting Togo to withdraw from the tournament.

Caf came under fire for punishing Togo by banning them from the next two Afcons, with critics saying the ruling lacked empathy. Caf reasoned Togo had not followed travel protocols.

2002: Kaizer Chiefs banned from CAF club competitions

Scheduled to play in Madagascar, Chiefs could not secure flights to the island, which had experienced political strife. They hosted Madagascar outfit USM in the first leg, beating them 4-0, but refused to travel for the second leg.

Caf responded by banning them from all inter-club competitions for two years.

Sowetan