Audi A2 to be reborn as entry-level EV

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Audi's A2 e-tron is set to be unveiled towards the end of the year.

Remember the quirky, all-aluminium Audi A2 that debuted back in 1999? Although it was something of a sales flop, this lightweight MPV has in recent years morphed into a cult favourite, often seen at alternative automotive events like Hagerty’s hipster-baiting Festival of the Unexceptional.

Capitalising on this renewed interest, Audi has announced it will revive the A2 nameplate as an all-electric entry-level model.

Described by CEO Gernot Döllner as “efficient, compact and confident”, the A2 e-tron is said to target a broad international customer base that values everyday urban usability, sustainability, high efficiency and digital connectivity.

Specifications have yet to be revealed. However, a design sketch shows a silhouette very similar to its millennial-era predecessor, suggesting generous interior space and a sizeable boot suited to family life.

The A2 e-tron will be built in Ingolstadt and is set to be unveiled towards the end of the year.