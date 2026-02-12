WATCH| Lesufi apologises for ‘hotel bath’ faux pas amid water crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, has issued an apology for his controversial comments about making alternative means to bath, at a hotel, when he did not have water like the rest of residents. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane

Lesufi received a backlash for the insensitive comments he made during a media briefing on Wednesday in response to the ongoing water crisis in Johannesburg.

The premier sought to clarify his statement, saying he did not mean to offend anyone or cause a misunderstanding.

While he was addressing the media on the water challenges currently plaguing the province alongside the minister and deputy minister of water in Emmarentia on Wednesday, Lesufi said: “I also experience water shortages, and in certain instances I had to go to a certain hotel so that I could bathe and go to my commitments. People think that if there is no water, then ourselves and our families get special water. We don’t.”

His comments were met with criticism and scorn, with many accusing him of being tone-deaf.

However, Lesufi said: “The water challenges we are experiencing inconvenience everyone equally. No one is immune to the frustration and disruption caused by water shortages, and I regret any impression that suggested otherwise.”

For the past two weeks, several parts of Joburg have been hit by a water crisis that resulted in dry taps in areas like Parktown North, Midrand, Brixton, Westdene, Winchester Hills and Robertsham. Some residents even took to the streets to protest being subjected to dry taps, saying they had been without water for over two weeks.

Lesufi’s spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the premier’s comment on the “hotel bath” may have been interpreted in a manner that was based on soceital class.

“This was never his intention. Premier Lesufi wishes to make it unequivocally clear that water shortages and supply interruptions are an inconvenience and hardship to all residents of Gauteng, regardless of social, economic or professional standing,” he said.

“Access to water is a basic human right and any disruption affects families, communities, businesses and institutions across the province.”

