Man arrested for ‘drugging, raping his wife and filming her without consent’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

One of the suspects arrested for distributing pornographic material in Boksburg

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly raped his wife and distributed recordings of his sexual acts without her consent.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said the accused drugged his wife and distributed pornographic material “of him performing sexual acts on her without consent on an exclusive social media channel over five years”.

She said the victim appeared sedated and in state of unconsciousness when the sexual offences were committed.

The suspect was arrested in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday after innovative investigative techniques and analysis led police to the area.

“Forensic experts at the scene uncovered many images and videos relating to drug-facilitated sexual assaults. Child sexual abuse material was also found on the suspect’s electronic device,” she said.

On the same day, further investigation led police to another suspect in Germiston with a similar modus operand, said Van Wyk, adding that the suspects are known to each other.

“Police also seized the 48-year-old suspect’s device and two unlicensed firearms found in his possession.”

Investigations are ongoing.

The suspects will appear before the Boksburg magistrate’s court on charges including:

sexual assault;

distribution and manufacturing of child sexual abuse material; and

contravention of the Cyber Crimes Act for allegedly distributing intimate sexual images without consent from the victim.

Sowetan