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Late Zambian president Edgar Lungu’s body vanishes after SAPS swoop

Family accuses police of removing remains in defiance of court order

Gill Gifford

Gill Gifford

Senior journalist

Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Zambia's president from 2015 to 2021, oversaw infrastructure development but drove the country into debt.
Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Zambia's president from 2015 to 2021. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

After allegedly being taken by the police from the Two Mountains Burial Services on Wednesday, the body of late former Zambian president Edgar Chagwa Lungu has gone “missing”.

Lungu’s remains had been caught in legal limbo, with his family seeking to block repatriation to Zambia after the government secured a high court order earlier this year authorising a state funeral and burial in Lusaka.

That order allowed repatriation if two family members and Lungu’s doctor accompanied the coffin. The family has since appealed.

Until Wednesday, the body was held at a Pretoria mortuary. Then the family was told police had removed it — allegedly in violation of the court order.

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