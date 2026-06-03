SANparks couple murder: Two suspects arrested

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Limpopo police have confirmed the arrests of two Mozambican nationals in connection with the murder of Kruger Park visitors Dina and Ernst Marias.

Limpopo police have confirmed the arrests of two suspects in connection with the murder of retirees Dina and Ernst Marias in the Kruger National Park.

Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the two men, aged 32 and 33, were arrested in Mozambique.

The couple were last seen at the Pafuri picnic site on May 20. Their bodies were discovered the next day near Crooks Corner at the confluence of the Levubu and Limpopo rivers. Preliminary investigations found they had sustained stab wounds.

Their Ford Ranger double cab was recovered on May 26 in Chókwè, Mozambique. That recovery led investigators to the first suspect, who was arrested in the area on Monday, June 1. The second suspect was arrested in Xai-Xai city, Gaza province, on Tuesday.

“Both men face two counts of murder and hijacking and additional charges may be added as investigations continue. The suspects are expected to appear in court in Maputo, Mozambique, today.”

TimesLIVE