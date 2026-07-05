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‘Foreign entities stoking unrest in SA’

Mamoloko Kubayi implies Israel was behind anti-immigrant March and March protests

Lizeka Tandwa

Lizeka Tandwa

Digital Politics Editor

Aren't the two roles Mamoloko Kubayi is now supposed to play inherently in conflict with one another given what they are supposed to be about during the Covid-19 crisis, asks the writer.
Mamoloko Kubayi has suggested that Israel played a role in the June 30 March and March protests, saying the Jewish state's goal is to have the genocide case brought against it by South Africa in the ICJ struck from the roll. (Jeffrey Abrahams)

Story audio is generated using AI

Justice Minister Mamoloko Kubayi believes the government’s decision to drag Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has thrust the country into a high-stakes geopolitical battle, declaring it would be “naive” to believe powerful interests would not fight back.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Kubayi stopped short of expressly accusing Israel of playing a role in last week’s anti-illegal immigration marches, suggesting that Pretoria’s genocide case has made South Africa the target in a broader campaign to strip the country of moral authority.

“Our presence and our taking Israel to the ICJ — if anyone underestimates that, [that person] is naive,” Kubayi said.

Read the full article here.

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