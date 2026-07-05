Mosimane frontrunner to replace Broos

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

In the clearest sign that he is a frontrunner to take over as Bafana Bafana’s next head coach, it has emerged that Pitso Mosimane presented his plan to the South African Football Association (Safa) last month.

Mosimane gave the presentation to the football governing body’s technical committee chaired by Jack Maluleka at Safa House. During the session, Mosimane outlined his vision for Bafana in a plan that also includes the junior teams.

The newspaper also has it on good authority that Benni McCarthy and Rulani Mokwena have expressed interest in succeeding Hugo Broos, the Belgian who led Bafana to the knockout stage of the Fifa World Cup for the first time in their history before they were eliminated by Canada in the last 32 on Sunday.

Read the full article here.