ANC MPs reject claims Senzo Mchunu was ‘influenced’ to disband the PKTT

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ANC members of parliament’s ad hoc committee have rejected claims that suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu was “influenced” by external factors when he issued the December 31 letter to disband the political killings task team (PKTT).

The committee met virtually yesterday to discuss and evaluate its draft report before submitting it to the National Assembly. During the session, members reviewed witness testimonies alongside party submissions based on the evidence presented to date.

In its submission, the MK Party argued that Mchunu was influenced by external forces, specifically by violence monitor Mary de Haas and businessman Brown Mogotsi, and called for a harsher finding against him.

However, ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli dismissed the assertion.

“I don’t agree with the strong assertion that the minister has been influenced,” Ntuli said. “It’s a very strong assertion. My own reading of events and the reports before us is that the minister also considered various interventions coming from different people.”

Elaborating on the MK Party’s position, MP Vusi Shongwe maintained that Mchunu was influenced by individuals like De Haas, who had sent complaints regarding the task team prior to the directive being issued.

While the DA sided with the ANC, arguing that the MK Party’s statement lacked factual support, the EFF, PA and ActionSA backed the MK Party’s stance.

EFF MP Leigh-Ann Mathys cited Mchunu’s own testimony, noting that he admitted to receiving complaints from sources outside the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“It was the minister’s testimony before the committee that he was influenced by the complaint of De Haas,” Mathys said.

Freedom Front Plus MP Wouter Wessels suggested rephrasing the draft wording to reflect that, according to Mchunu’s testimony, his decision was informed by the complaints he received.

Mchunu previously testified that he received letters alleging human rights abuses and misconduct within the PKTT, primarily from De Haas and former administrative figure Patricia Mashale. However, he firmly rejected claims that he acted under external control, maintaining that he wrote the letter of disbandment independently within his ministerial powers.

As the committee finalises its report, MPs found no clear evidence that Mchunu acted on behalf of criminal networks when disbanding the PKTT.

Members agreed that while the findings may highlight governance and institutional failures, the committee cannot determine criminal guilt or innocence.

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