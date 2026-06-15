Africa

At least 28 killed in Ethiopia bus crash, regional media says

The bus plunged into a ravine in Ethiopia’s Amhara region

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Deadly road accidents are common in Ethiopia, where driving standards are often poor and many vehicles are badly maintained. Stock image: (123RF/conejota)

At least 28 people were killed when a bus plunged into a ravine in Ethiopia’s Amhara region, regional state-run Amhara Media Corporation reported on Monday, citing police.

  • The bus was travelling from Dessie to the capital, Addis Ababa, when the crash occurred, the broadcaster said.
  • “So far, 28 people have lost their lives, while many others have sustained minor and serious injuries,” it quoted police as saying.
  • Deadly road accidents are common in Ethiopia, where driving standards are often poor and many vehicles are badly maintained.
  • In 2024, at least 71 people died in the southern Sidama region after a truck plunged into a river.

Reuters

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