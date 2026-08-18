Crew casualty after projectile hits vessel in Strait of Hormuz

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) received a report on Tuesday that a vessel was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting outbound in the Strait of Hormuz, causing engine room damage and a crew casualty, with the remaining crew being assisted by the Omani Coast Guard.
No environmental impact has been reported, and authorities are investigating, UKMTO said.
The incident comes as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely disrupted, with vessel crossings still in the single digits, down from more than 130 a day before the war.
Reuters
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