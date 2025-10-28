Kaze sees the light after Amakhosi’s sterling form

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo of Kaizer Chiefs and Mabenga Kazadi of AS Simba during the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup, 2nd Qualifying Round match between Kaizer Chiefs and AS Simba at Dobsonville Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze never sounds despondent — even when Amakhosi struggle.

Chiefs finally broke their four-game winless streak when they thumped Congolese side AS Simba 3-1 in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round second leg at Dobsonville Stadium over the weekend, booking their spot in the competition’s group stages in the process. The draw for that takes place on November 3.

The ever-positive Kaze, who before the game asserted he was sure they would advance to the Confed Cup group phase, explained why he is always optimistic even when the team’s situation looks dire.

These players have a very good mentality to learn and to progress, and that’s where I take my confidence. — Cedric Kaze, Kaizer Chiefs co-coach

“I spend every day with the players. I see how they train and I see the amount of effort they put into everything. I see how they want to progress. These players have a very good mentality to learn and to progress, and that’s where I take my confidence,” said Kaze, who steers the Amakhosi ship jointly with Khalil Ben Youssef.

“They show you that they can make things happen. I believe that even before this win [against Simba] we had been playing very good football, but when you don’t score, people start to doubt your game plan and the choices of players that you’re making... It gets into the players’ minds, but it doesn’t get into my mind or Khalil’s mind. We know what we’re doing.”

Kaze also lauded new striker Godspower Ighodaro’s playing style.

“He can hold the ball, allowing the whole team to come up. It [his style of play] gives you that energy; it allows every player to get in his right position going forward. I’ll say we have missed that a lot,” Kaze said.

The 24-year-old Nigerian scored his first goal for Chiefs against Simba in what was only his second game for the club, having joined before the season started. Zitha Kwinika and Glody Lilepo were also on target.

Chiefs, who will learn who their Confederation Cup group stage opponents are when the draw is conducted in Randburg on Monday, next face Durban City in the league at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday (7.30pm).

Fixtures

Friday: Durban v Chiefs, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm); Siwelele v Sekhukhune, Dr Molemela (7.30pm).

Saturday: Sundowns v Pirates; Lucas Moripe (3.30pm); Orbit v Magesi, Olympia (3.30pm); Polokwane v Bay, Old Peter Mokaba (6pm); Chippa v AmaZulu, Buffalo City (8.15pm).

Sunday: Galaxy v Stellenbosch, Mbombela (3.30pm); Arrows v Marumo, King Zwelithini (6pm).

