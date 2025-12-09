VIDEO | SA v Mexico in 2026 revives sweet 2010 memories for Shabba

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Siphiwe Tshabalala of South Africa scores the first goal of the 2010 FIFA World Cup during a Group A match against Mexico at Soccer City Stadium on June 11, 2010 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Siphiwe Tshabalala says he got his wish when Bafana Bafana were paired against Mexico for the opening game of next year’s Fifa World Cup.

Watching Friday’s draw at a live viewing event organised by Bafana sponsors Castle Lager, alongside legend Shaun Bartlett and national assistant coach Helman Mkhalele, Tshabalala was mobbed by fans after SA drew the Mexicans, against whom Shabba thundered in the opening goal when the World Cup was held in this country in 2010.

“It’s déjà vu,” Shabba said with a grin, confessing he had wished for a rematch between Mexico — who are joint hosts alongside the US and Canada for next year’s tournament — and SA after their 1-1 drawn opener here 15 years ago.

“My wish has been granted. We are playing Mexico…same opponents [as 2010], opening match, same date. The only difference now is that we are the away team.”

Tshabalala conceded that, unlike in 2010, when the majority of the 85,000 fans who crammed into FNB Stadium supported SA, Bafana will have it harder this time as the visiting team.

You start competing at the Afcon, and you will be ready for the opening game of the World Cup. — Siphiwe Tshabalala

“It might look like an easy draw, but it will be difficult. It’s a big moment for the team. They [Bafana] have been craving it. They have earned it.”

Tracing his steps to the day before that opening match on June 11, 2010, Shabba conceded the Bafana camp was nervous.

“On the eve of the match, I couldn’t sleep,” he said. “Fans had gathered outside our hotel during the day, wishing us luck. Later, I watched the movie Invictus, just for some inspiration.

“On match day, as we were driving to the stadium, it was like we were in a ghost town. We were in a convoy leading us to the venue, and it was only when we approached the stadium that we felt something. We saw fans with SA flags. We had been quiet in the bus, then we started singing. It hit me that the moment was here when we ought to warm up.”

Tshabalala challenged the current crop to seize the moment. “They must use the Africa Cup of Nations as preparation. You start competing at the Afcon and you will be ready for the opening game of the World Cup.”

Bafana face Mexico on June 11, a playoff winner on June 18, and South Korea on June 25.

Sowetan