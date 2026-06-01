Overweight Nkosi promises to clean his act

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Ntethelelo Nkosi and Sibusiso Zingange during pre-fight medical and press conference at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni. Photo Veli Nhlapo

Ntethelelo “Baby G” Nkosi has dismissed as being untrue allegations that the good money he earned in the WBC Grand Prix Series in Saudi Arabia last year got him twisted.

The assertion was made after Nkosi’s failure to make the limit of the junior welterweight, which is 63,5kg.

He was 10kg over that limit. That means the former SA junior welterweight champion was within the middleweight limit, which is 72,58kg.

“Yes, I won’t lie, shame, I earned good money in Saudi Arabia,” said Nkosi, who lost in the semifinals.

“I was on a long break or rest after Saudi Arabia. That is why I ended up not making the weight limit.

”But to say the money got me twisted is not true. When I received the offer for the fight against Sibusiso Zingange two weekends ago, I thought my body will respond the way it has always done.

“To say the money got into my head and also that I’ve lost the hunger [to fight] is untrue. Fighting is what I know best. It’s a mistake; I am not proud about it and I will correct it going forward.”

His ballooning weight forced Boxing SA to cancel his 12-rounder for the national title (he vacated last April due to his participation in the inaugural WBC Series) against Zingange.

Nkosi’s management and that of Zingange agreed to meet in a weight limit determined by them.

The fight was therefore relegated to a non-title eight rounder. It was declared a draw.

Nkosi added: “I would like to have a rematch with Zingange because I noticed after the fight that his management was very unhappy and I understand their frustration.

“We both feel we won the fight, so this calls for a rematch. Hopefully, it will bring peace to Zingange and his management.”

Pressed for comment, Zingange’s manager Vus’Umuzi Malinga could not hide his intense anger over what he termed “unprofessionalism”.

“We can no longer be involved in a catchweight fight against boxers from Damien Durandt,” he said. “Zingange beat Marcus Lebogo in a catchweight fight which was initially a junior welterweight fight in 2024.

“Marcus came in at 70kg. Now it’s Nkosi, that is why I told Damien rubbish after the fight between Sibusiso and Nkosi.

“We ended up fighting with 10 ounce gloves because we fought at middleweight.”