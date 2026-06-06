BSA remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote women, says Hunter

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Newly crowned ABU flyweight champ Smangele Hadebe is flanked by manager Colleen McAusland, left, and promoter Shereen Hunter. Walter Dlamini, former SA middleweight champ, is in the background. Picture:

Boxing South Africa (BSA) remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote women, advance gender equality and contribute positively to the development of boxing in South Africa.

This assurance was given by the regulator, the Women in Boxing Committee, in a statement in response to a comment made in the Sowetan by Nokuthula Tanda.

Tanda, the Mrs Curve SA 1st princess for 2026, hosted an event at trainer Sean Smith’s gym in Sunninghill last Saturday.

She provided a platform for female boxers and females in general to encourage them to use boxing to fight through their pain.

Tanda told this writer she was happy to have done that through her EmpowerHER Experience Event.

She said recently crowned SA mini flyweight champ Tyla Promnick and IBO junior lightweight world champ Bernice Ferreira attended the event, but representatives of the Women in Boxing Committee did not show up.

The regulator responded via a statement which reads: “Women in Boxing Committee member Shereen Hunter, responsible for communications, clarified that while she supports women’s empowerment initiatives and recognises the value of boxing as a vehicle for social change, she only received the invitation a few days before the event and was unable to attend due to prior commitments.

“Hunter further indicated the Women in Boxing Committee communicated directly to Mrs Tanda, referring to their inability to attend the event, which should not be interpreted as a lack of support in women’s empowerment initiatives.

“Boxing South Africa believes that stronger co-ordination and more structured communication will assist in ensuring that future opportunities for collaboration are identified well in advance.”

“Boxing South Africa acknowledges and appreciates the positive objectives of the EmpowerHER initiative, which focuses on important issues including gender-based violence, gender equality, confidence building and women’s empowerment through the platform of boxing.

“Efforts aimed at uplifting women and promoting meaningful dialogue within society are welcomed and deserve recognition.

“As the statutory body mandated to regulate, administer, and develop professional boxing in South Africa, Boxing South Africa’s primary focus is the governance and advancement of the professional boxing sector.

“The Women in Boxing Committee specifically supports the participation, development and welfare of women within the regulated professional boxing environment, including female boxers, trainers, officials, managers, promoters, and other licensed participants in the sport.

“Following engagements on the matter, it has been confirmed that invitations to the EmpowerHER Experience Event were issued shortly before the event date. Mrs Nokuthula Tanda herself acknowledged the matter, which limited the ability of committee members to make the necessary arrangements to attend.

“This acknowledgement provides important context to the matter and reflects that there was no intentional disregard.”

The committee comprises BSA board member Rina Subotzky, Keletso Totlhanyo (SABC Sport GM), Zanele Mdodana (former Proteas Netball star and sports personality) and Hunter (a former boxing promoter).

The BSA statement clarified that the body welcomes constructive partnership that aligns with its mandate and creates meaningful value for the development and participation of women in professional boxing.

“In future, Boxing South Africa, the Women in Boxing Committee, and external stakeholders will continue to strengthen communication to promote greater collaboration and support for initiatives that empower women through sport,” the statement reads.